BECE 2024: More Teachers Arrested For Exam Malpractice, 1 Teacher Charged Candidate GH¢6K To Cheat
- The number of teachers arrested for exam malpractices during the 2024 BECE has risen to 16
- Some teachers breached rules about sending mobile phones to the examination centres while others tried to answer questions for candidates
- WAEC's Head of Public Affairs said measures have been put in place to prevent any form of cheating
The number of teachers arrested for cheating during the ongoing BECE has risen to 16.
Some teachers breached rules about sending mobile phones to the examination centres while others tried to answer questions for candidates.
According to WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, arrests were made by the council's personnel, the National Intelligence Bureau and the Ghana Police Service.
Kapi said these persons will be processed for court and barred from future exams.
Divine Worlanyo Agbonyo, the regional head of WAEC in the Ashanti Region, noted that some teachers and parents are attempting to provide students with answers.
He said a teacher charged GH¢6,000 to aid a candidate.
However, he said they had intel on him and his accomplice, who was subsequently picked up and barred from examination centres.
Earlier, there were reports that five invigilators had been arrested by police at various centres in the Ashanti and Bono Regions as candidates began the BECE with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024.
The 2024 BECE has over 500,000 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country.
WAEC earlier outlined a new strategy for examination cheating, which involves candidates concealing money and contact numbers.
According to WAEC, the numbers and money are sometimes accompanied by pleading messages.
Kapi said measures have been implemented to prevent cheating.
