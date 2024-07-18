Professor Ransford Gyampo has expressed his revulsion for giving students subject areas to focus on during exams

He said giving students subject areas to study for exams encourages them to be lazy and not take their academic work seriously

His statement attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as they shared their opinions

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo has vowed never to give examination question areas to his students.

In a video making rounds on social media, Professor Gyampo stated that he refuses to spend several weeks teaching students only to later limit them to specific subject areas during exams.

The university lecturer said guiding students to which subject areas to focus on would not make them read as widely as they are expected to do in preparing for their exams.

Professor Gyampo further stated that any lecturer who gives subject areas to students is encouraging them to be lazy.

"I don't give areas, why should I give areas to students? I spend 13 weeks of teaching you and then drill exam, you said I should give you are," he said

"If you give areas to students, then you are telling them that some of the things that you thought are not necessary ," he added.

Professor Gyampo made these remarks while speaking on the Joy News channel.

Netizens share their views on his claims

Some netizens who came across the viral video in which Professor Gyampo made the statement shared their views.

@onua_bl said:

"For that one it’s true. Giving areas means you want to pass the exams and not to understand what you are learning. But it’s Ghana’s education."

@BiggieOsei also replied:

"The questions they set push students to ask for areas and Oh Gyampo gives areas, maybe he doesn’t anymore."

@abynahstrissel

"3koraaa we still want areas my surgery tutor will say “from lapaz to zongo junction don’t branch go straight … you want areas does it mean you are going to choose the kind of patients to take care of in the hospital? Dey play!!"

