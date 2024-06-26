Two students and a lecturer were arraigned at Accra Circuit Court after being accused of collecting money to provide beds to students

The suspects areJoseph Appiah, Stephen Nimako Ansong, and Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, a 58-year-old Senior Hall Tutor

They have been jointly charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding by false pretences

The suspects, Joseph Appiah, Stephen Nimako Ansong, and Senior Tutor Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, were charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Appiah and Nimako have been additionally charged with abetment of corruption of and by a public officer, while Ayeh is also facing an additional charge of corruption by a public officer.

They all pled not guilty and were granted GH¢100,000 bail with one surety.

The trial judge ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosures and adjourned the matter to July 30, 2024.

The complainant in the case is Professor Gordon Awandare, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who reported that matter on October 17, 2023.

Over 30 students who fell victim to the scheme were identified and contacted by police.

They said they parted with cash ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢2,500. In the end, the suspects succeeded in collecting GH¢106,800.

Accommodation challenges in universities

Accommodation in schools has been a consistent problem over the years.

Recently, University of Cape Coast students complained about a new increase in hostel fees.

According to them, the increment was announced impromptu without prior notice.

They said that due to the inability to pay the hostel fees, some of the ladies on campus moved in to stay with their boyfriends.

Students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have also campaigned to reduce high hostel prices in the past.

