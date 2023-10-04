A St Augustine's College alumnus has graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Eric Assan Jnr and his year group have been celebrated in several motivating posts on social media

His accomplishment, highlighted in an X post by his alma mater, received compliments from netizens

A former St Augustine's College student, Eric Assan Jnr, has graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Former St Augustine's College student graduates with medical degree from KNUST. Photo credit: @APSU_17.

Source: Twitter

Eric Assan celebrated online

His alma mater took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his remarkable accomplishment.

''Today, we congratulate Dr Eric Assan Jnr @EricAssanJnr1, who was in Science 6 and St. George's House.

''He just completed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School,'' the post read.

At the time of the report, 9,000 people had reacted, with several others praising him.

See the post below:

Ghanaians celebrate Eric Assan Jnr

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@bhenny_xix posted:

Your anchor that.

@ikcudjoe commented:

Rydee, you squad get science six all...eeeiii dos days Science 5 be ma class(Agric) squad dat. Congrats to the Green soldier, though.

@Macsteve19 said:

Wishing you all the best as you move to the next stage of your life. Action nkotsiee.

@Blaisekaba2 shared:

Congratulations.

@awabil posted:

Congratulations.

@_manlikeblack commented:

I am so proud of this boy.

@_coaches posted:

Now we get science six all for the school onside?

WAEC: Boys who wrote exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh