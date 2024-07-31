A video of Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther opening up about her intentions to continue her education has surfaced on social media

Piesie Esther in the video passionately stated that she would attend GIMPA just like renowned personalities like Samini, A-Plus and Stonebwoy, who recently graduated

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned gospel musician Piesie Esther has thrilled Ghanaians after she opened up about her intentions to further her education.

The celebrated musician wants to upgrade her knowledge and skills like several talents in the entertainment industry have.

Piesie Esther has expressed her desire to further her education at GIMPA. Image source: Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

In an interview with a Ghanaian content creator, Piesie Esther expressed her desire to further her education at GIMPA, a prestigious university in Ghana. Her comments follow Stonebwoy's recent graduation from the same institution.

Stonebwoy achieved the remarkable feat on Friday, July 26, 2024, with family and friends cheering him up.

During her interaction with the content creator, Piesie Esther expressed her excitement about Stonebwoy's achievement, stating that she has been inspired by him to further her education. However, she was uncertain about the course she would pursue at the institution.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Piesie Esther's comment

Netizens who saw the post were delighted to hear about Piesie Esther's plans to further her education at GIMPA.

@DerickJim3 wrote:

I love the fact that she said she want to attend GIMPA. I guess we're all going to GIMPA right.

Stonebwoy graduates from GIMPA with 2nd Class

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy graduated with a Degree in Public Administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Social media has surfaced a video of the moment the dancehall artiste received his Degree at his graduation ceremony. Stonebwoy was awarded his Degree in Public Administration at the GIMPA auditorium.

When his name was mentioned, the dancehall artiste received cheers from his classmates as he left his seat to claim his Degree. The video got reactions from Stonebwoy's fans, who flocked to the comments section to congratulate him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh