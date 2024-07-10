Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther always wins attention with her glamorous looks at events

The mother-of-three served unique style inspiration with a custom-made kente dress at an event in Canada

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's beautiful kente dress and hairstyle

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Aseidu popularly called Piesie Esther, made a bold fashion statement as she performed at summer worship in Edmonton.

The award-winning musician wore a custom-made kente outfit designed by the talented Amoasi for the gospel event.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther accessorized her short-sleeved corseted dress with beautiful pearly earrings and a gold bracelet while showing off her expensive wedding ring.

The style influencer wore a 360 frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her flawless skin tone.

She modelled in expensive gold strappy heels matching her stunning kente dress.

Watch the video below:

Piesie Esther slays in a y,ellow glittering dress with billowing sleeves

Piesie Esther looked magnificent in a yellow dress designed with rhinestones as she performed at a gospel event in the US.

The mother-of-three looked impeccable in open-toe shiny designer shoes to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

menua_official stated:

Mummy Piesie ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so elegant

classic_hands_catering stated:

My church deaconess❤️❤️❤️

ama_serwaamarfo stated:

You look like God's grace

countclubwholesale_gh stated:

Gorgeous!

Tiffanyasamoah stated:

Piesie wop3 life papa

Joycelynyeboah.9216 stated:

Wow ❤️

akrofi._grace stated:

Looking splendid

emi_fanny_ stated:

Well done @piesieesther

maakosua_broni stated:

Appearance mu nyinaa prefect baako p3❤️❤️ powerful ministration

Patriciaasubonteng stated:

Wow so beautiful

mhaame_brenda stated:

Splendid❤️❤️

Faitheventhub stated:

We made it by God’s grace

mimi_nokturnal stated:

Way3 f3 Opiesie❤️

angels_creation_ stated:

beautiful

Piesie Esther Overthrows Nana Ama McBrown, Rocks A Frill Dress And Long Hair That Covers Her Backside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who dazzled in a beautiful dress at the launch of her Made By Grace concert in December 2023. The leading gospel artist sported a gorgeous outfit and an incredibly long haircut at the star-studded event.

The stylish influencer has received recognition on social media from certain people for motivating them with her elegant appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh