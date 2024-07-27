A video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction after she successfully graduated from GIMPA has gone viral

The lady opened up on how much she had paid every semester as school fees during her days as a student

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views regarding the lady's comment

A Ghanaian lady could not hide her joy after she successfully graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Princess Nyarko, who had her graduation medal around her neck and was beaming with a smile, expressed delight she had bagged a bachelor's Degree in Public Administration (Second Class Honours).

She remarked that getting a degree at GIMPA was not easy, as it required a lot of hard work and sacrifices.

The GIMPA graduate also added the burden of having to pay huge sums of money every semester as school fees were finally over.

"It is amazing to complete GIMPA because it is not easy. The school fees alone—every semester, we pay more than GH¢5000," she said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to GIMPA school fees

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions about GIMPA's school fees.

Spareparts_JB Investments indicated:

"Come to Legon. We are paying over Ghc10,000."

elormbless asked:

"Is it a semester that is 5000 or it is a month."

ELIKPLIM commented:

"Ashesi ni Maritime nso bɛka dɛn".

Gyamfuaa indicated:

"Ask of maritime fees."

Mankulu K Benjamen reacted:

"Congratulations to you all."

Sobolo seller bags degree at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a street hawker also grabbed headlines after she bagged first class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Jivana Nyarkoh Danquah was part of the class of 2022 that graduated during the 56th congregation of the university.

In a tweet, Jivana said she hardly thought of completing the university, not even about bagging first class in a Bachelor of Arts.

