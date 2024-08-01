The University of Cape Coast's governing council has reportedly terminated the appointment of its Vice-Chancellor

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong's four-year term as the university's Vice-Chancellor ended on July 31, 2024

The University of Cape Coast had been sued in an attempt to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position

The University of Cape Coast's governing council has allegedly terminated the appointment of its Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong's termination comes despite a reported two-year extension.

Nyarko Boampong's four-year term as University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that a notice from the university’s governing council said the extension was voided.

“Please note that the purported renewal/extension of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor at the Council’s meeting on July 28th, 2023, for a term of two (2) years effective August 1st, 2024, is void and consequently revoked as it breaches the University’s Statutes on renewal of appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.”

The governing council’s notice added that though Prof. Boampong’s appointment is liable for an extension, a decision has yet to be made.

The notice urged him to apply for an extension if he desired one.

Legal action taken against UCC

The University of Cape Coast had been sued to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position.

Joy News reported that John Mevemeo, a resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region, challenged Boampong's position.

According to the statutes, tenures can be renewed for up to three years, provided it does not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

Similar suit facing KNUST over VC post

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology faced two similar suits to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson as the Vice-Chancellor.

Dickson’s tenure as the school's Vice Chancellor was extended on June 20, with the alleged lack of due process questioned. A Kumasi court dismissed one of the injunctions to halt an extension.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh