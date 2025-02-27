A video of a graduate teacher sharing his ordeal over the revocation of his appointment by the Ghana Education Service has left many sad

He shed tears as he lamented that issues of education, health and justice should be tackled devoid of politics

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the decision by the government

It was a sad sight to behold as a graduate teacher opened up on the revocation of his appointment by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the touching moment the young man Ernest shared his frustration in the wake of GES's announcement that the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff who have not been placed on the government payroll have been revoked in line with a directive from the Chief of Staff.

Ghanaian teacher cries as he opens up on the revocation of his appointment. Photo credit: @Lawson TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Appearing on Lawson TV together with some graduate teachers, Ernest said he was posted to teach at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region but had however returned home due to the new directive.

The young teacher at one point was overwhelmed with sorrow as his eyes became teary and had to be comforted by his colleagues.

He was unable to continue with the interview and was seen wiping tears from his eyes afterwards.

"I was at New Edubiase teaching but when the new directive came I am now home. This is very painful, our system, and policies have been mingled with politics and I feel pained about it. Our health, education and justice should not be involved with politics."

"When you talk about it, the same youth will tell you that you are involved in politics but that is not the case and this hurts."

GES employed us in November

Amoaning, another affected teacher who was also in the studio expressed disappointment as he disclosed that he together with many graduate teachers duly received their appointment letters on November 8, 2024.

He said persons who received their appointment letters despite having to go through the rigorous process did so and were duly assigned to their respective stations only for the GES to announce that their employment could not be regularised.

He appealed to the government, to re-evaluate their decision as many have been plunged into hardship and left devastated.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to revocation of appointment

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the matter.

@Anaman indicated:

"NPP did the same in 2017, nobody came out to cry on the radio. He should keep quiet over there. Is he the only Ghanaian? Sika no ashi."

Kwabena_Tawiah_Afriyie indicated:

"He's my friend and he's an NDC person, even their polling Station agent in the 2024 elections. It serves him right."

Adwoa Foreigner added:

"Is very sad that's why we advise you the youth to vote wisely but you guys didn't listen. Now see the pain you are going through."

Premier wrote:

"Chairman paid for the appointment anaa cos that is what I heard? If he paid paa Sika no ashi."

Parent surprises teacher with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent earned the admiration of many after her kind gesture towards a teacher went viral.

This comes after she surprised a teacher on his birthday with some gifts.

The teacher looked on in awe as the woman left the class waving to the students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh