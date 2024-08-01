The University of Cape Coast has been sued to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position

Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong's term as Vice-Chancellor ran from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2024

A resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region, John Mevemeo, is now set to sue the university

The University of Cape Coast has been hit with an injunction application seeking to stop its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong, from serving in that position.

John Mevemeo, a resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region, is challenging the decision to review his tenure in office.

Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong has served as Vice-Chancellor since August 1, 2020. Source: University Of Cape Coast (UCC)

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that Nyarko-Boampong's appointment was extended until July 31, 2026.

Mevemeo argued that the renewal breaches Article 199(1) of the Constitution and statutes 8.15 and 8.16 of the UCC Statutes 2016.

According to the statutes, tenure can be renewed for up to three years, provided it does not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Nyarko-Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

Mevemeo also claimed the UCC Council did not comply with the procedural requirements for appointment and renewal.

Similar suit facing KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology faced two similar suits to halt its Vice-Chancellor's extension.

Professor Akosua Dickson’s tenure as the school's Vice Chancellor was extended on June 20. However, the challenges have questioned a lack of due process.

A Kumasi court dismissed one of the injunctions to halt Dickson's extension.

UCC first in Ghana in international ranking

YEN.com.gh also reported that the UCC has been ranked first in Ghana for its contribution to advancing health and well-being.

Graphic Online reported that the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were announced on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The University of Cape Coast was ranked first nationally, scoring 75.8, for its contributions to positive health factors globally.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh