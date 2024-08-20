Some students in KNUST have had their exams cancelled after foreign material was found on one student

According to an X post, the foreign material had the exact questions the examiner had set for his class

Netizens who saw the post greeted it with mixed reactions, with many accusing the teaching assistant of the examiner of leaking the questions

Some students of KNUST had their exams cancelled after their colleague was found with a foreign material. This was announced in an X post made by @Voice of KNUST.

This means that the students of Biological Science 4 will rewrite their Plant Pathology paper as the female student was caught with the exact exam questions set by their examiner.

KNUST exam has been cancelled after a student was caught with apor. Image source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

It is unclear how the student accessed the questions; however, many in the comment session suspected that the examiner's teaching assistant had leaked them to her.

KNUST has rescheduled the exam to Thursday, August 22, 2024. It has yet to pronounce its sanctions against the lady.

See the post below:

Netizens accuse TA for leaking questions

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions. Some were disappointed, while others laughed at the matter. Others also blamed the teaching assistant, claiming he leaked the questions to the students.

@BineyKoby wrote:

"Fear women."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"TA Silas don leak the apor again."

@BineyKoby wrote:

"TA nu adi no freeeee."

@kwame_luka wrote:

"She will then come and post God did under her graduation pic."

@Tr8zure wrote:

"Is always the girls."

@chris_boateng99 wrote:

"Oh gyimie paaa nie. So can't you learn common abcd and shade. You have to send it in before ? "you're not my type" foc de3 gyimie nkoaaa. Them for defer her koraa. Boys for lash um too."

@lawyer_drake wrote:

"This thing is really disturbing. Why should we all suffer for an individual's malpractice."

@kwame_dwomoh wrote:

"Some people demma head die too much. Them give you questions, learn the come rep the paper, no, you had to copy to the exams room. Gyimii."

Law School Entrance Examination cancelled

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Law School entrance exam questions that leaked before the start of the paper were cancelled by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council.

That was not the first time an exam conducted by the IEC had been leaked online hours before the start of the paper.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh