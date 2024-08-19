A video of a Ghanaian man weeping bitterly after a severe heartbreak has surfaced on social media

The young man in the video indicated that he had been with the lady, Abena, for the past 7 years

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment session as some sympathised with him while others did not

A Ghanaian man has suffered a severe heartbreak after a lady he loved so much broke his heart.

In an online video, the man noted that he had been with the lady for seven years; however, she jilted him to marry another man.

A Ghanaian man is expressing his pain after his lover of seven years jilts him for another man. Image source: Honeybae

Source: TikTok

Broken by the incident, the young man wept bitterly while lamenting how the lady had treated him. He also cursed the lady for her actions.

"I swear Abena u will never. Successed in your marriage Because of u I share tears every night," he wrote under the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's story

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment session. While some sympathised with the young man, others teased him.

@Akua Mavis wrote:

"Sisterhood need to organise a party for Abena. We're proud of you girl."

@Beccawrote:

"All Tuesday borns are gathering, we have done enough."

@Efya Golden wrote:

"Sisterhood need to protect her."

@Krobea Asantewaa wrote:

"I stand on behalf of Abena Hood we're sorry please u try Akua awwwooo."

@Serwaahsperfumery wrote:

"Abena people are doing things oo."

@obaapa Chris wrote:

"Bro let it go. l was with a guy and we were attracted one church one Sunday they announced his wedding."

@Mariam5384 wrote:

"Sisterhood has done it again, abena gye wo."

@Password _849 wrote:

"Sorry bro hmmm I broke up with Abena yesterday but am okay."

@YAA SARAH wrote:

"Oh sorry bro."

@Lydia bae wrote:

"Please take heart, u will find a good soulmate just hold on ur tears."

@Naa tabitha wrote:

"Awww hmmm."

@Abena papabi wrote:

"Abena you do all, sisterhood is proud of you."

Source: YEN.com.gh