Aburi Girls' SHS held an exhibition showcasing creative outfits designed by home economics students for their WASSCE practicals

A viral TikTok video captured the students confidently modelling their self-made clothing, cheered on by their peers

The video gained over 12,000 views and sparked varied reactions on social media

Aburi Girls' Senior High School organised an exhibition for their home economics students as part of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was after the clothing and textile students completed their WASSCE practical. As part of the instructions, the students are expected to wear the outfits they made during an exhibition.

The students showed their creativity through their designed outfits.

A viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @rep...your...school showed some students modelling in the outfits they made on campus.

The rest of the student body served as the audience, and they cheered on their colleagues who were modelling.

The home economics students also walked with confidence in their beautiful outfits.

As of the time of publication, the video had raked in over 12,000 views and more than 500 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express mixed reactions

Social media users who saw the video had varied opinions on the attires sewn by the students. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

OLA SHS student exhibits impressive WASSCE practicals

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that students of OLA Senior High School, Ho, held an exhibition for the Home Economics students to show their practical work.

In a video, one shows her attire with a detachable veil while her other colleagues cheer her on in the school's assembly hall. Other students also show their work.

Several people who saw it online applauded and encouraged them to better their craft.

