Wesley Girls' High School organised a practical clothing exhibition for home economics students as part of the 2024 WASSCE

The students put their creativity on display as they modelled in outfits designed by themselves

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have praised the students for designing those outfits

Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast has turned heads online after a video of their practical clothing exhibition, as part of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for some Home Economic students, went viral.

The practicals allowed the students who offer clothing and textile courses to exhibit some beautiful clothing designs they made as well as showcase their modelling skills.

Wey Gey Hey students flaunt amazing designs as part of WASSCE practicals in a trending video. Photo credit: @susanbort4/TikTok

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @susanbort4, showed a beautiful moment when some students, as part of an exhibition, were dressed in beautiful designs and sashaying in the full glare of the other students.

Obviously taken aback by what they saw, the other students cheered and looked excited as their mates walked with swag and confidence.

The adorable WASSCE practicals video, which had raked in over 15,000 likes and 94 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Wesley Girls Senior High School home economics students showcasing their Outfits and modeling skills as part of their WASSCE practicals."

Watch the video below:

Peeps commend the Wey Gey Hey students

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments section praised the students for designing such outfits.

Adwoa Kyerewaa commented:

"So far this is the only video I’ve seen that the students are not holding phones."

Lynda indicated:

"Miss Woode will be so proud of her girls."

ella_kuukua replied:

"Finally, the long awaited video."

Rahael indicated:

"The best I have seen so far."

awulaaforkor replied:

"This one looks good and classy, you see the schools errr."

