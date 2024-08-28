Krobo Girls SHS organised a practical clothing exhibition for home economics students as part of the 2024 WASSCE

The students put their creativity on display as they wore outfits they designed themselves

Many people who commented on the video have praised the students for designing those outfits

Krobo Girls SHS grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after it held a clothing exhibition as part of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for some Home Economic students.

The exhibition aimed to provide some final-year students offering Home Economics the avenue to showcase some of their designed outfits.

A viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @highschooltracetv showed the adorable moment when some students were spotted on campus dressed in the beautiful outfits they had designed.

Beaming with confidence, the students took turns to sashay in their beautiful outfits.

The adorable video which had raked in over 1000 likes and 32 comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Krobo Girls SHS WASSCE 2024 clothing practicals"

Watch the video below:

Peeps commend the Krobo Girls students

Social media users who commented on the video praised the students for designing such beautiful outfits. Others were left in awe regarding how they sashayed in the outfits.

Sophia Ansah900 commented:

So far, this the best video I have seen so far about fashion school

SARAH indicated:

"Krobo is shining."

July 2 replied:

"My girls are good."

Precious indicated:

"This is beautiful."

Nana Abena stated;

"We’re seeing the school that take their everything seriously from this"

