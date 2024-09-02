Supplier For One Teacher–One Laptop Policy Gives Update On Distribution: “Successful Completion”
- The company supplying and distributing laptop computers under the One Teacher–One Laptop programme has completed the distribution
- KA Technologies said 300,000 teachers working under the Ghana Education Service benefitted from the policy
- Godfred McThetheh Ansah, the chairman of the Concerned Teachers Association of Ghana in Kumasi, told YEN.com.gh there were still gaps in the distribution
KA Technologies, the company supplying and distributing laptop computers under the One Teacher–One Laptop programme, has said it has completed the distribution.
Citi News reported that the company has said 300,000 teachers working under the Ghana Education Service (GES) benefitted from this programme.
Some teachers have, however, expressed scepticism about the announcement.
Godfred McThetheh Ansah, the chairman of the Concerned Teachers Association of Ghana in Kumasi, told YEN.com.gh that his checks showed there were still gaps.
"As we speak, about 30 percent of the teaching population have not gotten them yet.”
What did KA technologies say?
In a statement, the company said it had successfully completed the nationwide supply, training and distribution of the laptops to qualified teachers.
The company also announced that there are some service centres called Aftercare Centers to help the teachers.
“Our user-friendly Katcare App allows the booking of repair services and the purchase of Laptop accessories.”
KA Technologies also expressed gratitude to the teacher unions and other stakeholders.
The One Teacher-One Laptop policy was launched by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in September 2021 as a strategic way to influence teaching and learning outcomes in primary and secondary schools nationwide.
Beneficiaries are expected to use the laptops to prepare teaching lessons, research, and learning.
The company is notably also supplying tablets as part of the Ghana Smart Schools project.
GNAT boos Deputy Education Minister
YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Association of Teachers walked out on Deputy Education Minister Prof. Kingsley Nyarko during a meeting.
The teachers are upset with the implementation of the controversial 'One Teacher, One Laptop' project.
During the annual national council meeting in Kumasi, some teachers and union's council members booed Nyarko.
