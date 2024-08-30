The Asante Akim Central Municipality has announced the theft of a battery from one of the DRIP tipper trucks

Unknown individuals in Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality have stolen a battery from one of the tipper trucks belonging to the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

The truck had been packed at the premises of the Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly while authorities trained individuals expected to operate the machines when work began.

The Asante Akim Central Municipality Assembly says a battery from one of the DRIP tipper trucks has been stolen.

During a routine equipment test on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the officials discovered that the tipper truck’s battery had been stolen.

The Assembly officials have reported the theft to the police for investigation.

The MCE, Robert Yaw Kwaakye, condemned the theft, stating that such actions threaten the government’s efforts to bring development to the districts.

He also stated that the Assembly would intensify its surveillance and ensure the safety of the trucks and other equipment.

The Konogo police have initiated investigations into the matter.

