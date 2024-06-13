Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has begun the distribution of tablets as part of the Ghana Smart Schools project

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has begun handing over tablets as part of the Ghana Smart Schools project.

Bawumia handed over the first batch of tablets procured for students at Opoku Ware School.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer also commissioned the first smart school block at Opoku Ware School and witnessed the first lessons in the classrooms in Kumasi.

“The handover of the tablets and the commissioning is in fulfilment of a pledge by the government to, among others, provide an ICT-driven environment for teaching and learning for the next generation of Ghanaians by providing each student with an educational tablet,” Bawumia said.

Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum had already hinted at this development during a surprise visit to the school on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students. The project aims to revolutionise education in 30 senior high schools nationwide.

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with KA Technologies, has established 274 support centres nationwide for the tablets.

Criticism of the tablet distribution

NDC flagbearer John Mahama criticised the decision to allocate funds to provide free tablets under the project.

Mahama, a former president, recently described it as a vote-buying tactic, adding that more pressing educational concerns exist.

As an example, the former president noted the neglect of essential ongoing educational projects.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS if he won the election

The former president said the Akufo-Addo administration had destroyed its flagship education policy with poor implementation.

The NDC flagbearer said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

