A student of the University of Mines and Technology has won the Presidential Pitch award

This comes after he designed a system that controls energy management and consumption

Many Ghanaians have congratulated Samuel Naamgwimaa on his achievement and wished him the best in his endeavours

Samuel Naamgwimaa, a University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) student, has chalked an amazing achievement worth celebrating.

This comes after he beat nine other competitors in the finals to emerge as the eventual winner of season five of the Presidential Pitch.

UMaT Student Wins Presidential Pitch Award, Designs System To Conserve Electricity, Receives GH¢250k Photo credit: @Samuel Naamgwinaa/Facebook

Samuel, who is currently pursuing a Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, won the award for his innovative project after he designed the Smart Switch System.

The Smart Switch System is an automated energy management system designed to control energy consumption automatically.

As a reward for his innovation, the 25-year year-old took a cash prize of GH¢200,000

President Nana Akufo Addo also presented a GH¢50,000.00 donation from the intelligent young man.

I will invest and make good use of the cash prize

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on his achievement, an excited Samuel Naamgwimaa said he intends to invest the money given as a cash prize into his innovations.

He said he would relish the opportunity to relocate abroad to advance his knowledge base, adding that he was planning to produce his designs on a large scale.

"My goal is to bring them to the market and produce them on a large scale. In the future, I would like to work with companies like Tesla, Amatron, Eaton Corporation, and Toyota, among others.

Samuel Naamgwimaa's accomplishment has been received as welcome news, with many commending for being innovative.

Samuel's other innovations include the liquid detector, the fingerprint lock system, the portable FM transmitter, and the intelligent switch system.

Ghanaians congratulate Samuel Naamgwimaa

Social media users who took to the comments section celebrated Samuel on his accomplishment

Dambie Vida commented:

"We thank the Living God! Congratulations!"

Dery Kuusani wrote:

"Congratulations Bosco is proud of you."

Kusong Maria stated:

"Congratulations to you dear, birfors we are proud of you."

