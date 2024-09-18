A final-year student of Nsein Senior High School has received GH¢1000 for expressing her opinion on the Free SHS scheme

Tricia advocated for a review of Free SHS, which was introduced in 2017, and has suggested parents must be made to pay fees

The video of her sharing her thoughts touched a Ghanaian man who sent money through Gosh to show off his admiration

Tricia, a Nsein Senior High School student, has received money from an individual who liked her eloquence and supported her opinion on the Free SHS policy introduced by the government in 2017.

The individual sent the money through Gosh after sharing the video of Tricia’s take on free education at the senior high school level.

Tricia, a student of Nsein SHS, receives GH¢1000 as a gift after she called for a review of Free SHS. Photo credit: @highschoolafrica

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Gosh said one Abubakar Saddick sent the money. He gave Tricia GH¢1000 for sharing her honest opinion.

After counting the money Gosh gave her, the student expressed gratitude to the individual who sent the gift.

Tricia is not the first to receive a gift for sharing her opinion. Richlove Oduro also received some money from people for sharing her thoughts on the NSMQ.

Some Ghanaian men even travelled to Nsein SHS to see her and express their admiration after her comments on the national quiz.

Netizens thank philanthropist for cash gift

Several social media users who watched the video showed appreciation to the giver on Tricia’s behalf. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments.

Erhmma said:

“Brilliance at it's peak, I love to see intelligent girls win like this. She's even counting the money like she's opening book 🤣🤣”

Bernadine Ampadu Oky wrote:

“In regards with what she said...My daughter is in the school and on her admission. There was a payment of Gh120 as pta dues.why that money?”

Dee said:

“please involve our future men Goshh”

user3597505597062 wrote:

“How she was counting the money like she is opening book 🥰madam library”

1Don@GH said:

“She's counting the money like my grandma oo🤣🤣”

Jojo_a345 wrote:

“Great submission 😻✌️”

Ishmael Jackson said:

“She really did well.”

Bra Qwame wrote:

“The girl is older than his mother sef because the way she is counting the money 😂😂”

Eddie1 said:

“perfect advice Bawumia needs it in his manifesto”

Student advocates for Free SHS review

In an earlier video, as YEN.com.gh previously reported, Tricia advocated for the review of the Free SHS policy.

She said parents must be made to pay some fees, which would also serve as a form of commitment from them.

According to Tricia, because secondary education is free, most of her peers do not take their schooling seriously.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh