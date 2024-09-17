Ama Burland was one of the first to surprise her co-host, Gisela Amponsah, when she turned 25 recently

The content creator sent her friend money, encouraging her to indulge herself on the special occasion

A video of Ama Burland talking about her surprise for Gisela's 25th birthday is trending on social media

Content creators Princess Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah have become a power duo, especially after their show with Glitch Africa went live.

The co-hosts on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast have gained significant traction with their enviable friendship.

Ama Burland spoils Gisela Amponsah on her 25th birthday. Photo source: Instagram/Gisela, Instagram/PincessBurland

Source: Instagram

On September 11, Gisela Amponsah turned 25. Her birthday attracted scores of fans and celebrities who shared their well-wishes for her on social media.

Her friend and colleague, Ama Burland, decided to make Gisela feel special on her 25th birthday by sending her GH₵3,500 via Mobile Money.

In a recent video which has popped up online, the two internet stars discussed what Gisela should use the money for. Ama Burland said:

"Use 2,000 for your fuel, 500 for a lifetime of credit since you always don't have credit and the rest for your makeup."

While the gesture impressed Gisela, she confessed that she'd rather keep Ama Burland's cash gift for a new laptop she was looking to purchase, having complained about her laptop malfunctioning beyond repair.

Fans hailed Ama Burland for her selflessness towards Gisela and her efforts to keep their friendship growing stronger.

Fans react to Ama Burland's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ama Burland's cash gift to Gisela on her birthday.

judy_a.s said:

"Am I the only one who admires how she mentions princess?🥰"

Miami ba wrote:

"Lord bless me with such friends am tired of always doing things for them"

wenah noted:

"All those tagging people nu do you also do same for them?"

Abena_Sikapa 🦋🌝 commented:

"Friends like dis is all I pray for 🙏😆not those jealous friends 🤣😂"

Diamond Barbie added:

"I have to check my circle of friends"

Ama Burland celebrates with her co-host

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland, Efia Odo, and Gisela Amponsah had released the first episode of their new podcast, Rants, Bants, and Confessions.

The first episode, addressing misconceptions and rumours about themselves, raked in over 70k views in less than 24 hours, calling for a celebration among them.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh