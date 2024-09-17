Odehyieba Priscila has completed her three-year academic journey at the St Louis Senior High School

The 18-year-old singer spoke after writing her last exam paper as a WASSCE candidate this year

Videos of her enjoying her newfound status as an SHS leaver with her colleagues surfaced on the net

Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla was part of the over 400,000 high school students who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year.

Each year, Ghanaian high school students take the standardised test to prepare for their tertiary education.

Odehyeba Pricilla excited scores of fans when she gained admission to the St Louis Senior High School.

The gospel singer pulled several stars, including Lil Win, to her school when she joined as a fresher.

Videos of her relishing her time as a new SHS leaver with her school mates have popped up online.

She joined her colleagues in singing chants demanding the security officer open the school's gates.

Odehyieba Priscilla said it was an age-old tradition at St Louis SHS and was proud to participate in it.

"You can see there is a stop sign there. You can only cross it when you have exeat or school is on vacation. Aside from that, you can be debordinised when you cross the white line. After our last paper, we cross for them to see that we were no more students."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she opened up about how proud she was to finally be inducted into the St Louis SHS alumni community. She hinted at her life after completing high school, saying,

"Tomorrow, no school. I'll eat and sleep."

Fans hail Odehyieba Priscila

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's milestone.

i_candy said:

"This reminds me of when I completed school and I crossed the white line without going to DC😂. But I still miss St Louis 😭"

AhensteAhenstel'sBar wrote:

"Are they teasing the security ahhhhhhh😂💔"

hajianaanaaisha35 noted:

"Her this gate we did the samething in louis when we wrote our last paper...her🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Oscar fresh remarked:

"time and date wait for no man I saw this girl when she completed JHS I should have enrolled in university or trade by now naka am in my third year hmmm 😔"

Jhey💕 added:

"I miss this day, one of tge best memories in SHS😭… as if, if he opens it they can go out😂😂"

Lil Win and others celebrate with Odehyieba Priscilla

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had released ravishing photos on her 18th birthday.

Ghana's music and Kumawood stars, including Lil Win and Celestine Donkor, sent heartfelt messages.

