Apam Senior High School has shattered Adisadel College's hopes in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) by claiming a spot in the quarter-final stage.

The competition was between Apam SHS, Adisadel College, and Osei Kyeretwie SHS. The winning school scored 40 points to carry the day.

With the competition being held in Cape Coast, Adisco and Apam students were present to cheer the contestants to victory.

The jama songs in the auditorium were all from the two schools in the Central Region. However, supporters of Osei Kyeretwie SHS remained quiet.

In the first and second rounds, Adisadel College took the lead, but in the third stage, Apam closed the gap to draw level on 23 points apiece.

The tension rose when both schools tied at 33 points in the True/False round. The tie was broken in the final round during the riddle questions.

Apam SHS finished with 40 points after they answered two questions correctly.

Adisadel College, the Central region champions, ended the contest with 36 points. Osei Kyeretwie SHS finished with 23 points.

Netizens troll Adisco after losing in NSMQ

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Adisadel College's defeat in the 2024 NSMQ.

@askghmedia said:

"The Zebras couldn’t cross 😂"

@wonitwaasidiii wrote:

"Let’s laugh at Adisco 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@CFC_OBED said:

"Omo apam zebra no k) fie 🤣"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Them take the zebra do khebab herh"

@im1mobies said:

"Ebi typo or ebi real 😅"

St Louis SHS beat Adisco in NSMQ

YEN.com.gh also reported that in the 2023 NSMQ, St Louis SHS, an all-girls school from the Ashanti Region, defeated Adisadel College.

The contest was between three schools, including Abuakwa State College, and Adisco ended up failing to win despite many predicting that.

