Ghanaian YouTuber @sottieway has moved from Ghana to the United Kingdom, sharing his journey in a video

The footage includes his departure from Kotoka International Airport, the plane ride, and his arrival at London Gatwick Airport

Several netizens who saw the video congratulated him, said they were happy for him and wished him well

A Ghanaian YouTuber with a following on several other social media platforms has moved from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

The Sottie, as he is called on social media, shared a video showing his time in Ghana, from the airport, to the UK.

Ghanaian Youtuber Sottie relocates from Ghana to the UK. Photo credit: @Sottieway

Source: Twitter

In the video he shared, @sottieway captured himself in Ghana and when he got to the Kotoka International Airport. He also took shots of the plane while recording the pilot’s voice.

The pilot stated that they were landing at the London Gatwick Airport. In the next scene, @sottieway, a true Arsenal fan, wore a sweater and a ‘Ghana @50’ customized hat in front of the Emirates Stadium.

Watch the video below:

Netizens happy for Ghanaian man who travelled

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from netizens who saw the video. Read them below:

@nickirich14 said:

“Love this for you truly 🥳🥳”

@hey__mamah wrote:

“It’s the accent for me. Don’t playyyyyy😂😂😂 Congratulations. We all gotta put things in place”

@Onas_foods said:

“Wod) Ghana 🇬🇭? Come back 😂😂😂😂. I’ve already put them in place see you soon”

@kenneth_rashid wrote:

“Sottieeee!!!!!!! Chale u be too much!!!! That message “put things in place” had a meaning😂… chale we for link one day!!”

@CabumJay said”

“Nuumo, you founded taxi rank boys, we joined and you exited jakpa? 😂😂😂 fear men oo”

@Juniorsuker asked:

“Hope you not coming back in this sit country.. happy for you!”

@Sottieway responded:

“I don’t think so bro😂”

@oasis_szn wrote:

“ebe now you go sati taya so you for start dey kai we oo😂😂😂”

Elderly Ghanaian woman relocates to UK

YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman moved from Ghana to the UK and could not hide her joy.

The woman danced happily as she confessed that relocating to the UK was a dream come true.

Many people who took to the comment section of the video congratulated her.

Source: YEN.com.gh