The reaction of Presec's NSMQ team member after his school exited the competition has gone viral online

A video captured Theophilus Obeng Mettle being consoled by former NSMQ winner Selinam Mortey after the contest

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on Presec's NSMQ exit

It was a sad sight at the SGS Auditorium at the University of Cape Coast after Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Presec) was kicked out of the NSMQ.

A video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Joy News showed the touching moment a member of the Presec NSMQ team was being consoled.

Presec NSMQ gets consoled after the semi-final exit in the trending video. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X @Joy News/X

Source: UGC

It happened when contestants representing Presec, as well as past students, were captured exiting the auditorium after their school narrowly lost to Mfantsipim School in the semi-final stage.

Theophilus Obeng Mettle, obviously pained by the circumstances under which his school exited the competition, was left devasted and had to be comforted by Selinam Mortey, a member of Presec's winning 2023 NSMQ team.

At the time of writing the report, the touching video had raked in over 150,000 views and 66 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Presec's NSMQ exit

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their reactions on Presec's NSMQ team.

@Only_regiss added:

"Why do I feel everyone was against presec."

@mhystro07 replied:

"Be like the Odade3 turn alomi oo."

@AbdulWahab_ikno added:

"Amake emotional but Agenda must agend."

@justmebloggh added:

"End of an era. A new generation begins."

@elniino_GH reacted:

"Even as an odade3 i wasn’t rooting for PRESEC this year, winning the competition 3 times in a row would have been bad for the other schools so its good that we’re out, next year we’re coming back for the crown, BLUEEEEEEEEE."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated a new trophy to the NSMQ organisers.

The new trophy will be outdoors in during the 2024 finals.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced in 2018.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh