Steven, a student from Mfantsipim School, expressed confidence that his school will win the 2024 NSMQ grand finale against St Augustine’s College and Keta SHTS

He stated that neither competitor could surpass Mfantsipim, and they would celebrate their victory in style

If Mfantsipim or St Augustine’s wins, it will be their third NSMQ trophy, while a Keta win would mark their first and the Volta Region's first

A student of Mfantsipim School said he is optimistic that his school will win the grand finale of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The young boy, who said he was called Steven, introduced himself as a Jama boy from his school who was at the venue for the grand finale to cheer their contestants on.

Mfantsipim jama boy predicts victory for his school ahead of 2024 NSMQ final. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Steven, who spoke in English but had his tenses all over the place, said neither St Augustine’s College nor Keta Senior High Technical School could beat them.

In a video on X, the Mfantsipim boy said they would win and celebrate by the end of the contest.

The NSMQ grand finale is between Keta SHTS, St Augustine’s College and Mfantsipim School. Two of the three schools are located in the Central Region, while one is in the Volta Region.

Both Mfantsipim School and St Augustine’s College will win their third trophy if any of them emerges winner at the end. Meanwhile, this will be the first trophy for Keta SHTS and the Volta region if they win.

Watch the video below:

Netizens complain of Mfantsipim student’s bad English

Several people who watched the video lambasted the Mfantsipim student for speaking bad English. YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read the comments below:

@drboakyedanquah said:

"What at all is he saying?😂"

@Viral_Wallpaper wrote:

"He needs to relax for the English and just speak the Twi😂🤣"

@akokc_davido said:

"Mafere mpo Herh"

@NtefuniTV wrote:

"God has brought you far ampa 😂😂😂😂"

@_sevenn6 said:

"Chale Botwe boy paa wey dey give “left left” English like that? Ei free SHS 😂😂😂"

@Makavelli_0 wrote:

"Chale we for go the school go lash this boy ,way disgrace this"

@drboakyedanquah said:

"We have already what?😂😂😂"

@OheneTheArtist wrote:

"Awww yesu nana Addo as tried oh let’s take it like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Ketasco female contestant talks to Francisca Lamini

YEN.com.gh reported that Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor said she has spoken to 2021 NSMQ star Francisca Lamini ahead of the 2024 finale.

She said she needed encouragement and a few tips from Francisca, who had been in her shoes before.

Several people who took the comment section of the video shared their views in the build-up to the finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh