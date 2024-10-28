Keta SHTS, Mfantsipim School, and St Augustine’s College will compete in the 2024 NSMQ final.

A win for Mfantsipim or St Augustine’s would mark their third NSMQ trophy, while that of Keta SHTS would be their first trophy

Several social media users have congratulated the schools in the finals and expressed their support for their preferred contestants

Two Senior High Schools, one from Cape Coast in the Central region and one from Keta in the Volta region, will compete for the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy.

Keta Senior High Technical School will contest against Mfantsipim School and St Augustine’s College in the final.

Keta SHTS will contest against St Augustine's College and Mfantsipim School in the 2024 NSMQ final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

If either Mfantsipim School or St Augustine’s College wins the contest, this will be their third trophy since the competition started.

Meanwhile, if Keta SHTS emerges victorious, this will be their first trophy. It will also be their first NSMQ win in the Volta region.

Netizens comment on NSMQ final contest

Social media users are tipping their favourite schools in the final to win the 2024 NSMQ. YEN.com.gh have collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@jeffwellz said:

“Final of the NSMQ in Cape Coast and Botwe and Augusco are involved? That’s World War III. This is not a quiz anymore. That’s Armageddon”

@AsabereRoland wrote:

“This NSMQ final will be the most uncompetitive one ever. Battle of mids. No Owass, no Prempeh , no Presec. NSMQ fell off.”

@as_myles said:

“Good morning to every Cape Coast school whose school is in the NSMQ final. The rest of you can take your greetings from Apam”

@apsu_official wrote:

“APSUnians ASSEMBLE, WE ARE IN THE #NSMQ2024 FINALS.”

@Sonkeyz said:

“What is NSMQ final without a Kumasi school or the Accra school. Wei y3 final? At least let’s give the less endowed schools a chance to witness how the final is like. If you’re big you’re big. First time in 6 years without Presec in the final.”

St Augustine’s College beats Wesley Girls' High

YEN.com.gh reported that St Augustine’s College emerged victorious when they contested against Ghana National College and Wesley Girls’ High School in the semi-final of the NSMQ.

St Augustine's College overtook Ghana National College in the second round and maintained the lead to the end.

Several social media users commented to congratulate them and wished them well in the final competition

Source: YEN.com.gh