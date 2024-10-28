St Augustine’s College won the 2024 NSMQ semi-final against Ghana National College and Wesley Girls’ High School with 52 points

Although Ghana National led initially, St Augustine’s overtook them by the third round and maintained their lead

Several social media users commented to congratulate them and wished them well in the final competition

St Augustine’s College emerged victorious in the semi-final contest in an all-Cape Coast affair when they met Wesley Girls’ High School and Ghana National College.

At the end of the contest, St Augustine’s College won with 52 points, followed by Ghana National College and Wesley Girls’ High School with 49 points and 37 points, respectively.

St Augustine's College wins the all-Cape Coast contest of the NSMQ against Ghana National College and Wesley Girls' High School to book a seat in the 2024 NSMQ final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

At the end of the first round, Ghana National was leading and seemed poised to win the contest. However, by the third round, St Augustine’s College had taken the first position and did not leave the spot for any other contender.

The problem of the day saw St Augustine’s College cement their win and earn a slot in the competition's final.

Netizens congratulate St Augustine’s College

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to St Augustine’s College’s win at the semi-final. Read them below:

@Samantha_Arhin said:

"Ghana National did so well 👏🏾"

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"Gey hey if ebi say you go go tidal rave den tell your boyfriend because you Dey get car come house so you go sleep over at another guy ein apartment like you no finish vhim"

@jhu__nea__ said:

"the last time augusco was in the finals. they won it"

@miki_djan wrote:

"I told u in the space that the girls arent ready."

@THEOCTOPUS_1 said:

"Augusco 🔥🔥🔥Tell Botwe to stand well"

@JerryFCB_96 wrote:

"Gey Hey 😳😳🤣🤣"

@lee_adjoa said:

"Congratulations greeen🎉🎉🔥🔥🔥action nkotseeeee"

@the_law_himself wrote:

"GeyHey lost so I’m cool"

PRESEC Legon suffers heartbreaking defeat in NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School beat PRESEC, Legon, in the 2024 NSMQ semi-final contest.

Some of the students were videoed crying to show their disappointment.

The reigning champion's defeat saw several netizens share varied opinions; some rejoiced while others were heartbroken.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh