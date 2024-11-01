Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gifted GH¢60,000 to the schools that made the final of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gifted GH¢60,000 to the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist schools.

Graphic Online reported that the three schools' contestants received GH¢10,000 each, their teachers received GH¢5,000, and their schools received GH¢5,000.

The central regional minister, Justina Marigold Assan, presented the cash price on behalf of Dr Bawumia.

The final contest had two schools from Cape Coast competing against Keta Senior High Technical School from the Volta Region.

Mfantsipim School won the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz, its first win after 2014 and its third since 1999.

A healthy head-to-head contest between Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine’s College ended with a point difference, 47 against 46. Keta had 26 points.

St Augustine's College had high hopes of winning the contest; however, they failed to answer any of the riddles, giving their competitors the upper hand. Mfantsipim answered one riddle correctly, and Keta answered two correctly.

NSMQ trophy tour

Mfantsipim embarked on a trophy tour to celebrate its victory in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The tour, which took place in Cape Coast, saw crowds line the street to catch a glimpse of the NSMQ bronze trophy.

Mfantsipim's winning trio, Isaac Mensah, Peter Appiah Thompson, and David Nyansah Hayfron were in an excited mood, waving at onlookers, mainly market traders from the Kotokuraba Market.

PRESEC laments over NSMQ exit

YEN.com.gh reported that an NSMQ coordinator of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Legon, cried out after his school exited the competition in the semi-final stage.

Sapero, speaking in an interview with Joy News after the contest, raised objections over certain decisions that he believes negatively impacted his school as Mfantsipim knocked them out.

PRESEC and Mfantsipim had 53 points; however, the eight-time champions lost the contest during a tiebreaker.

