Congratulatory messages are trooping in from all corners of the country to the Mfantsipim school on their impressive success at the just-ended NSMQ competition

The Mfantsipim boys edged past their counterparts at St. Augustine College and the Keta Senior High School to win the coveted prize and bragging rights

The founders of the school, the Methodist Church of Ghana congratulated the boys on their well-deserved victory

The Methodist Church of Ghana has congratulated the Mfantsipim Senior High School (SHS) for emerging winners of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Mfantsipim boys triumphed over their Central Region rival St. Augustine Colleg and the Keta SHS, from the Votal Region in the grand finale to take home the coveted trophy of the NSMQ competition.

The NSMQ final was held at the New Examination Centre at the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Methodist church's congratulatory message

After the Mfantsipim school, affectionately called Botwe, was handed the trophy, the Methodist Church of Ghana, took to its official social media pages to commend the boys and their trainers for the victory.

In a post sighted on X, the church also expressed gratitude to God for helping their boys emerge victorious in the keenly contested competition.

"Congratulations. Mfantsipim School wins the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz," they posted

"We praise Thee, O God; we acknowledge Thee to be the Lord. All the earth doth worship Thee, the Father everlasting. To Thee, all Angels cry aloud, the Heavens and all the Powers therein" they wrote in another post.

The Mfantsipim school, founded in 1876, is one of several educational institutions established by the Methodist Church of Ghana.

The school has won the NSMQ competition three times since its inception in 1993 by Primetime Limited, producers of the show.

MOBA congratulate Mfantsipim school

In a related development, YN.com.gh reported that the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has lauded the school's quiz team for winning the NSMQ completion.

In a statement released on social media, the association said the victory was a testament to the school's hard work, resilience, and unbreakable spirit.

They added that the victory would inspire many generations of students of the school to strive for excellence.

