Prince Dadoho graduated as the top student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA with a 3.90 FCGPA

His achievement earned him the role of valedictorian at one of the sessions of the 16th graduation ceremony

Social media users who saw the post praised him for his exceptional academic performance

A young Ghanaian man received congratulatory messages after graduating as the best student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Prince Dadoho graduated with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.90.

Prince Dadoho becomes valedictorian of his graduating class with FCGPA Of 3.9. Photo credit: @upsaccra

Source: Facebook

Due to his academic achievement, Prince Dadoho was the valedictorian at one of the sessions at the 16th graduation.

A post on social media to celebrate him was shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA.

“Congratulations to Prince Dadoho for earning recognition as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance with FCGPA of 3.90. Well Done!”

Netizens congratulate UPSA valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some congratulatory messages on the post shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA. Read them below:

@sTranja_83 said:

“If ebi easy ..do um 😂 😂 Congratulations bro🎊”

@EsuahEmmanuel1 wrote:

“PENSA is proud of you”

@quami_ib said:

Cɔngrats man 🥳🤝

Ghanaian lady tops her faculty

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Josephine Sena Dzonu was the best student in her faculty at the UPSA during the 16th congregation.

She graduated from the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at UPSA with an impressive FCGPA of 3.79.

She was featured as a valedictorian at one of the university graduation sessions for her accomplishments.

UG Law student graduates as valedictorian

YEN.com.gh also reported that a law student at the University of Ghana Law School graduated with a record FGPA of 3.89.

Dion Akosua Kassim was also a 2022/2023 Lebanese Scholarship Awardee before graduating as valedictorian.

She is inspired by her maker and her mother. She aspires to pursue a career in corporate and commercial law.

Several people congratulated Dion Akosua Kassim for her academic achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh