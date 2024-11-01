Global site navigation

UPSA Graduation: Ghanaian Man Prince Dadoho Graduates Top Of His Class With FCGPA Of 3.9
Education

UPSA Graduation: Ghanaian Man Prince Dadoho Graduates Top Of His Class With FCGPA Of 3.9

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • Prince Dadoho graduated as the top student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA with a 3.90 FCGPA
  • His achievement earned him the role of valedictorian at one of the sessions of the 16th graduation ceremony
  • Social media users who saw the post praised him for his exceptional academic performance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A young Ghanaian man received congratulatory messages after graduating as the best student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Prince Dadoho graduated with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.90.

Prince Dadoho graduates from UPSA as the best student in his faculty with FCGPA Of 3.9.
Prince Dadoho becomes valedictorian of his graduating class with FCGPA Of 3.9. Photo credit: @upsaccra
Source: Facebook

Due to his academic achievement, Prince Dadoho was the valedictorian at one of the sessions at the 16th graduation.

A post on social media to celebrate him was shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Adisadel College student graduates from KNUST medical school: "First degree bagged"

“Congratulations to Prince Dadoho for earning recognition as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance with FCGPA of 3.90. Well Done!”

Netizens congratulate UPSA valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some congratulatory messages on the post shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA. Read them below:

@sTranja_83 said:

“If ebi easy ..do um 😂 😂 Congratulations bro🎊”

@EsuahEmmanuel1 wrote:

“PENSA is proud of you”

@quami_ib said:

Cɔngrats man 🥳🤝

Ghanaian lady tops her faculty

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Josephine Sena Dzonu was the best student in her faculty at the UPSA during the 16th congregation.

She graduated from the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at UPSA with an impressive FCGPA of 3.79.

She was featured as a valedictorian at one of the university graduation sessions for her accomplishments.

UG Law student graduates as valedictorian

Read also

UPSA: Ghanaian Josephine Sena Dzonu graduates top of her faculty with FCGPA of 3.79

YEN.com.gh also reported that a law student at the University of Ghana Law School graduated with a record FGPA of 3.89.

Dion Akosua Kassim was also a 2022/2023 Lebanese Scholarship Awardee before graduating as valedictorian.

She is inspired by her maker and her mother. She aspires to pursue a career in corporate and commercial law.

Several people congratulated Dion Akosua Kassim for her academic achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: