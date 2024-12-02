Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah, a young Ghanaian, graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST's School of Medical Sciences

In celebrating his graduation, Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah joyfully danced to the choral music in the background when the ceremony ended

When he shared his video with his caption on social media, several netizens thronged the comment section to congratulate him and comment on his dance moves

A young Ghanaian man, Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah, could not hide his joy after he graduated as a medical doctor.

The young doctor graduated from the School of Medical Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah dances happily after graduating from KNUST as a medical doctor. Photo credit: @daniel.dwumah.3

In a post he shared on Facebook, the happy young man danced to choral music sang by a choir present at their induction.

His moves showed that he loved to dance and was also good at it. Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah shared the video on Facebook to announce that he was done with medical school.

In the video's caption, Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah expressed gratitude to God and his relatives, who showed him love and support throughout his journey.

“God did ‼️😇. Officially a medical doctor and I am very grateful to God, my family and friends and everyone for their love and support prayer heart 🙏🏿❤.”

Netizens congratulate dancing doctor

Irene Asmah said:

"My son Yaw Nkrumah and daughter Rachael DANSO tap into ur academic breakthrough in Jesus' mighty name."

Rose Asante wrote:

"Congratulations, dear. I share in your joy. May this be the beginning of greater things to come. I tap into your success and joy for my daughters in Jesus' mighty name, Amen."

HopeSetters Autism Center, Tema said:

"Your dancing skills alone can be the first step in healing your patients. Congratulations."

Ndeme Sheila Ankudey wrote:

"Congratulations. Your dance is very nice."

Akwasi Pambour said:

"Aaaaaagh, asa ben no no? 😂😂😂😂😂. Anyway, congratulations."

Holy Syna wrote:

"He is the only one living the moment. Congratulations Dr."

Sabina Abadoo Brew said:

"Whaaaaaaaat, what a dance to praise our Almighty God; congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

