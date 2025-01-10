A Ghanaian man has lashed out in frustration after his relative was denied the chance to study his preferred course at KNUST

He took to X, where he explained that his relative bagged 5As but was still denied the chance to study Electrical Engineering

Peeps who reacted to the post also shared different opinions on why the SHS graduate was not given his preferred programme

A young Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after his relative suffered a setback in his quest to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a post on X, the young man @BortierCephas shared his cousin's WASSCE result slip, which showed that the boy had an A in five subjects and a B in three subjects.

He explained that based on the boy's academic success in the WASSCE, they were hopeful he would be offered his preferred programme, which is Electrical Engineering.

Instead, KNUST offered the brilliant Okadjakrom SHS old student an Information Technology programme.

"See the results of my cousin. He no get electrical engineering for KNUSt. I was shocked. They offered him IT," his caption read.

KNUST warns about admission fraud

In August last year, KNUST warned prospective students and their guardians about the threat of fraud.

The university, in a statement, urged prospective students to be careful, especially with a fraud syndicate claiming to facilitate admissions by soliciting money from unsuspecting victims.

The statement added that no individual, agent, or third party had been authorised to work on admissions and urged all interested persons that official undergraduate admission forms are available nationwide.

At the time of writing, the post had raked in over 150,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to KNUST's admission

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the concerns of the young man regarding his relative's programme. Others also explained why the boy was denied the chance to study Electrical Engineering.

@HudKusiAppiah commented:

"Well, he didn't meet the cut-off points. Electricals is 9. From the results, he had grade 10."

@treasuremusic indicated:

"He didn’t meet the cutoff point of 08"

@sammi_siraji added:

"Aaaawww Okadjakrom secondary technical . With B3 in technical drawing and physics science, it'll be difficult for him to get admission in electrical and electronics engineering."

@Asalords wrote:

"Buy KsTU forms give am today he go get admission tomorrow."

@Slykuul07 added:

"He's not going to get the competition is high you have to get 06."

@DoctorUN_ added:

"He won't get bro. The English and Physics be the cause."

Adisco alumnus seeks help to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant former student of Adisadel College has appealed for help to pay his fees at KNUST

Elvis Marfo excelled in the WASSCE, clocking As in all eight subjects.

Due to his good grades, he gained admission to KNUST to study Human Biology, but he must pay GH¢16,172 before the January 14, 2025, deadline or risk forfeiting his admission.

