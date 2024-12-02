A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating her academic success with her mother has surfaced on social media

The young lady earned her first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

She indicated in the caption of the video shared on TikTok that her mother sold water to cater for her education

A young Ghanaian lady has made her family proud by completing her undergraduate studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The young lady, known as Akosua Dede, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Disability Rehabilitation Student by KNUST.

A water seller celebrates her daughter's academic achievement after graduating from The University. Photo credit: @akosua_dede/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fresh graduate was captured sharing her proud moment with her mother.

She adorned her mother with a graduation gown, sash and cap as a gesture of appreciation for what her mother had contributed to her life.

Akosua Dede indicated in the caption of the video shared on her TikTok page that her mother sold water to support her education at the university.

"I studied, but she graduated. The water seller's daughter is now a graduate," she wrote.

The young lady further expressed profound appreciation to her mother for her sacrifices and dedication towards her welfare.

"Words can't express how much I love and appreciate you mother. You pushed me to heights you couldn't climb and I'll forever be grateful. I'll cherish each moment and celebration with you forever in this lifetime," she added.

Ghanaians congratulate Akosua and praise her mother

Upon coming across the video on TikTok, some Ghanaians who follow Akosua's page congratulated her and praised her mother.

@theo_dicey said:

"Congratulations dear, am super super proud of you . Always know God got you."

@NIIBLACK91 also said:

"This is beautiful…see the pride on ur mom’s face…God bless her for being there for u."

@APHYA MERAKI wrote:

"Congratulations hunny we are forever grateful dat you made mama proud!! much love."

Groundnuts seller bags first degree

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady, who sold groundnuts in the markets became a source of inspiration to many on social media

The young lady, known as Sakina Adam reportedly bagged her first degree from the Accra College of Education.

Besides selling groundnuts, Sakina also said in an interview with YEN.com.gh that she did other menial jobs to support her education.

