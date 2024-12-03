An alumnus of Tarkwa SHS seeks financial support if her quest to attend university will materialise

Anna Kodwo, despite getting five As in the WASSCE, now sells tilapia due to the costs of university fees

Ghanaians who reacted to the video are optimistic that the young lady will get the support she needs

Anna Kodwo, a former Tarkwa Senior High School student, needs financial assistance to pursue a university education.

The brilliant young lady, who bagged As in five subjects and Bs in three subjects in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been unable to relish her dream of pursuing tertiary education despite her academic performance.

.In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @highschoolsafrica, Anna lamented in an interview that she had been home since 2023 because she had no one to support her financially.

The brilliant young lady said she opted to work as a food vendor to save money to afford her university fees.

"I now help someone sell tilapia. I am working on saving money so that in 2025, I will be able to apply for distance education," she said, looking sad.

The interviewer, moved by Anna's story, appealed to well-meaning individuals, groups, and organisations to help Anna financially with her university.

"She does not have to stay home until 2025; please, if you want to help her, kindly reach out to me.' he said.

At the time of writing the report, the touching video had raked in over 300 likes and more than 10 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the plight of Anna

Social media users who commented on the post expressed the desire to assist Anna financially in pursuing a university education.

Mâñüèł official reacted:

"Chale I got aggregate 9 but Adey still hustle bro. We the needy people has brain mind but no support."

medicine_342 commented:

"Take her to GNPC office at Tokaradi and asked for assistance for her or let buy KNUST forms and fill MasterCard foundation scholarship forms she'll will easily be awarded."

kdsgh2023 replied:

"That’s why we don’t need free shs … all we need is opportunities to make life easier."

Brilliant student seeks help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Koomson Stephen, an old Mpohor Senior High School student, also appealed for help.

He had previously obtained impressive results during the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Despite bagging 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE, financial limitations forced him to work in the illegal mine trade.

