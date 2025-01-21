A video of a young Ghanaian boy driving a car to school has sparked reactions on social media

According to narrations in the video, the young man is in form one at the basic level in a government school

Many Ghanaians, upon coming across the video, thronged the comment section to share their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian boy in a government basic school, locally referred to as Cyto, surprised his classmates and teachers by driving a car to school.

A video making rounds on social media shows the young man, whose name has yet to be identified, moving a red Toyota Corolla car from what looked like a mechanic shop to head to school.

A Ghanaian boy in JHS drives a Toyota Corolla car to school/ Photo credit: @quaidoo4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This probably means that the young Ghanaian man works as a part-time auto mechanic.

While getting ready to move the car, a male voice was heard in the trending video hailing the Junior High School student.

According to the narrations in the video, the young man is form-one at the government school.

"A JHS bot is driving a car to school. So are you sure you going to learn," the male voice was heard saying?

Reactions to the JHS boy's video

The video of the Ghanaian boy gained significant engagement on social media, particularly on TikTok.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 5k likes and 26 comments.

Considering that most of the students in the government schools are from homes with average incomes, many were surprised that the young man drove the Toyota Corolla car to school;

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

"Gyataba said:

"Ayoo, he has all right to drive but make sure that this government is no akkufo addo's government. Ghana is a discipline country now."

@thywill74 laos said:

"If he dey USA like ebe normal but see how Ghanaians are wishing bad for the kid it’s sad."

@LIL SKANLIFA GH commented:

"Me too i used my own car to school every day."

@Emmanuel also commented:

"Gyimie saa na ɔde akɔkum nipa. Ghana mpanyinfoɔ wɔ problem."

@Boatman wrote:

"Come to kasoa and see jhs students dem dey own DV’s."

@user6990756880611 also wrote:

"You will be trouble because the boy is a minor and by law cannot drive."

@Bonsman reacted:"

Togo car only for wasa peoples..ɛntwenfamuu."

JHS boy carries female classmate's bags

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian boy in Junior High School showed his romantic side after he offered to carry the bags of his three female classmates.

According to the report, the JHS boy did this to ease the burden on the girls, who looked tired and stressed out.

A video shared on social media captured the thoughtful act of the young man, as they heard home from school.

Although the gesture was without any ill motive, a few people who chanced on the boy carrying the bags said he was crushing on one of them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh