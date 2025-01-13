An old student of Boa Amponsem SHS risks losing his admission to UCC due to difficulty in paying school fees

The SHS graduate must pay GH¢3,997 by January 17, failure to which he will have to give up admission to study at the university

Netizens who reacted to the post encouraged benevolent and affluent individuals to come to the boy's rescue

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An intelligent Senior High School (SHS) graduate, Francis Boamah, has resorted to social media to seek financial assistance to fulfil his desire to pursue higher studies at the university level.

The old student of Boa Amponsem SHS excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), which he passed with flying colours.

SHS graduate appeals for financial support to pay fees. Photo credit: @voiceofucc/X @sk_sarpong/X

Source: Twitter

The boy who studied General Science in SHS got a B in four subjects and a C in another four subjects.

Following his academic success in the WASSCE, Francis Boamah gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to study Forensic Science.

The intelligent boy, however, risks losing his admission slot if he fails to pay GH¢3,997 tuition fees by Friday, January 17, 2025.

Ghanaian netizen SK Sarpong, who shared photos of Francis Boamah's results slip and admission letter on X, appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organisations to come to the aid of the intelligent boy.

"Greetings, guys. I humbly appeal for your support for Francis Boamah, who has been admitted to UCC to study BSc Forensic Science. He urgently needs GHC 3,977 to secure his admission. We kindly ask for your help. Please send your support to 0548293081 -Francis Boamah. Please Retweet," his post read.

He then appealed to benevolent persons willing to support Francis Boamah to reach out on 0548293081.

UCC ranked best in Ghana

In November 2024, the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings identified UCC as the best university in Ghana.

UCC was ranked 29th in Africa, while the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology featured in 30th position. The University of Ghana was ranked 33rd.

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings covered 2,250 universities.

Peeps react to UCC's tuition fees

Ghanaians who commented on the post appealed to netizens to help the SHS graduate further his studies. Others wondered whether John Mahama's pledge to pay the academic fees of first-year students had taken effect.

@sk__sarpong stated:

"Kindly Note: After personally verifying his admission details, Ghana Card, and other identification documents, I can assure you this is a genuine need. Thank you."

@Nanakwesi1990 added:

"First-year fees will be absorbed by gov’t . You fraudsters! No one should send any penny."

@fakeasmilej commented:

"Masa go and sleep somewhere."

SHS graduate appeals for help to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francis Osei, an old Anglican Senior High School student, appealed for help to further his education.

Francis, who scored 7As and 1B in the WASSCE, was required to pay GH¢14,533 in school fees or forfeit his admission to UCC. The young man had been lined up to study a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course.

Francis appealed to fellow Ghanaians to come to his aid, as the deadline for payment was listed as November 22, 2024.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh