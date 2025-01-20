The quest of a brilliant SHS graduate to attend the University of Ghana is now hanging on a thread

Despite gaining admission to study Medicine, he must pay 30 per cent of his fees or lose his admission slot

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared opinions on the appeal by the boy

First-year students at the University of Ghana have begun arriving on campus; however, the desire of a brilliant SHS graduate to become a student at the premier university is now in danger.

The brilliant SHS graduate who excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) bagged A's in all eight subjects.

A Ghanaian boy who excelled in the 2024 WASSCE appeals for financial support to pay his school fees at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @Connect Images/Getty Image @Wendy Ofori Boatema/Facebook

The boy, whose identity remains hidden, has been admitted to the University of Ghana to study for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. However, he must pay GH¢8,666 before the deadline on February 8.

A copy of his admission letter, which YEN.com.gh sighted, disclosed that the young man must pay 30 per cent of his fees within seven days after receiving the admission letter as acceptance of the programme.

Popular Ghanaian philanthropist and nurse Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, who posted photos of the boy's WASSCE result slip and admission letter on Facebook, appealed for help so the boy's dream of becoming a medical doctor does not end in vain.

Persons ready to offer financial assistance to the boy can contact Wendy Boatemaa Ofori at 0246006096 for more information.

"Kindly read…Can we do it one more time? Can we help another young man secure his admission? I honestly feel sad when money is a hindrance to a young man or woman chasing his/her dream. We can’t have such brains waste away because of money. Let’s secure the admission, and then we can think of a long-term plan. We need 8,666gh. Kindly help us if you can. He is supposed to have reported already. 0246006096. Wendy Ofori Boatemaa."

When writing the report, the post raked in 400 likes and over 60 comments.

Reactions to a student appealing for help

Ghanaians who thronged the post's comment section prayed the brilliant SHS graduate receives the necessary financial support.

Nana Kwasi George commented:

"How I wish I had the strength to help you, my bro,. It is well.. May the good lord locate your helper now."

Oforiwaa Nsenkyireni Adorye Ofori commented:

"Wendy Boatemaa Ofori … the kinda of burden you are carrying on your head for people nu di333 ..: May God grant you more Grace and strength. You’re an epitome of Love. You have a mansion in heaven."

Jenn Chikamso Enoma Jackson added:

"So after paying the 8,666 what’s next.. bcos it’s not easy oh. Accommodation if needed, feeding plus petty books too. Asem oh."

Senanu M. Mckenzie stated:

"I think you should regularise your outreach activities by opening an NGO with a dedicated account."

Maame Dede Nartey added:

"Eeeei is it the same wassce we wrote..anaa because this our little brother and sisters got head paaa."

Boy seeks help to pay UCC fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francis Boamah, a Ghanaian boy, had appealed for financial assistance to pay his university fees.

The old student of Boa Amponsem SHS risks losing his admission slot at the University of Cape Coast.

He has appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organisations to aid him.

