A student of the University of Ghana did not hold back when asked for his opinion regarding the university management's decision to increase fees for traditional halls on campus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @joynewsontv, the young man, who seemed none too pleased, explained that the decision would negatively affect students.

He buttressed his point by confessing that, like other students, life had become unbearable as he now struggled to afford three square meals daily.

The student appealed to the university management to reconsider their decision for the sake of the students.

"We had initially agreed that all final years and continuing students were to pay GHc2,000, so we had agreed, and we paid, only for me to wake up one day and see a message circulating that there was an increment in the residential fees again. I would say that it is an autocratic decision that has been taken."

"The management would have to reconsider their decision and consider the situation of the students. Some of us are here; we barely eat. There is something called formation zero, zero, one a day. Even with that one, the students do not get better food to eat.

Other students also shared sentiments about the increase in hall fees.

Increase in hall fees

The SRC president of the University of Ghana, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, also expressed unhappiness over the school management's unilateral decision to increase hall fees by 20 per cent.

In a release, he appealed to the university management to reconsider the decision.

He explained that the increment comes amid a new directive for the halls of residence on campus to fund their electricity bills.

With this new directive, first-year students will pay GH¢3,000 instead of GH¢2,500. Continuing students pay GH¢1,500 instead of GH¢1,000 for next semester,

Netizens react to increment in hall fees

Peeps who thronged the video's comment section expressed sadness over the school's decision to increase residential hall fees.

Yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"John Dumelo and Maa Lydia must come to our aid."

Bea shades indicated:

"Maa Lydia pls don't help any student 24hr economy is working."

Osei Mich commented:

"The management shouldn’t consider anything, I beg them pahh."

sbaby133 added:

"Please they should not disturb our ears, John Dumelo is there, they should go to him and you Joy news too."

A.G OFFICER indicated:

"I think because of the first year tuition free fee that's why they increasing ongoing years student."

BORNGREAT indicated:

"Why are they complaining now? You would never know the value of someone until you lose them.Thank you Nana Addo,nature will definitely reward you for your good and kind heart."

Students lament over hike in hostel fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that hostel fees for selected private hostels at the University of Ghana had been increased.

The prices on the list issued by Ghana Hostels Limited range from GH¢5,000 to GH¢35,000.

Ghanaian students hoping to rent a 4-in-a-room apartment at the Pent hostel must pay between GH¢5,955 and GH¢6,663.

