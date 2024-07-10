Students are expected to pay between GH¢5,000 and GH¢35,000 for a room at the University of Ghana Pent hostel

The fees have been classified as extravagant by many students who are wondering how they would raise such funds to pay for their rooms

Netizens who saw the video were alarmed and called on the University of Ghana students to act with immediate effect on the matter

A recently released list of hostel fees for University students residing in private hostels has sparked alarm among students.

The prices on the list issued by the Ghana Hostels Limited range from GH¢5,000 to GH¢35,000.

University of Ghana students wail over hostel fees Image source: Pent hostel

Source: UGC

Ghanaian students who wish to rent a 4-in-a-room apartment at the Pent hostel are expected to pay between GH¢5,955 and GH¢6,663.

Students who choose a 2-in-a-room (without AC) offer will pay between GH¢10,257 and GH¢12,701. Likewise, a 2-in-1 room with AC offer is going for GH¢16,389.

Ghanaian University of Ghana students who want comfort and privacy are also expected to pay between GH¢18,000 and GH¢27,000 for a 1-in-a-room offer.

International students offer

The prices above do not apply to international students since they are expected to pay more for a room.

Their prices range from GH¢8,576 (4-in-a-room offer) to GH¢35,320 (1-in-a-room offer).

See the post below:

Netizens react to new Pent hostel fees

Netizens who saw the video expressed dissatisfaction over the new rates, calling on the SRC to act.

@Ellabhae4 wrote:

"Someone’s 4 year fees."

@Awal4PF wrote:

"The src and jcr is a useless body."

@yussif_mr wrote:

"How much be my school fees sef? Adey come learn or adey come bed? Funny people."

@ike_milan wrote:

"How are hostel fees more expensive than tuition fees?"

@adjei_augu3153 wrote:

"How much does it cost to build a house sef? GHC 27,760 s3s3n why na we make the economy hard?"

Koforidua Technical University hostel fees and payment instructions

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the hostel fees and payment instructions of the Koforidua Technical University.

The school is among the ten technical universities established in each region in Ghana.

It is located in the eastern region of the town of Koforidua. The technical university offers multiple courses at different academic levels.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh