A fresh University graduate has shared her journey from financial hardship to becoming a qualified medical laboratory scientist

The young woman says her story is proof that determination and resilience can overcome difficult beginnings

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A young Nigerian woman has inspired many on social media after recounting her journey from a difficult childhood marked by financial struggles to graduating as a medical laboratory scientist.

Oyindamola Adegoke, a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, shared her story on LinkedIn, reflecting on the challenges she faced during her formative years and her academic journey.

Oyindamola Adegoke shares her inspiring journey from financial hardship to academic success. Photo credit: Lucy Drey/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to her, her family went through a tough period after her father lost his job, forcing them to adjust their lifestyle and transfer to a public secondary school.

She noted that her mother became the primary breadwinner during that period.

Adegoke recalled a conversation with a neighbour during her secondary school days who suggested that her family might not be able to afford university education for her.

Looking back, she said the comment reflected the financial reality of her family at the time rather than malice. However, she added that it became part of her motivation to push through the challenges.

In her post, she celebrated her recent induction into the Medical Laboratory Science profession, expressing gratitude that her parents fully supported her education despite their difficulties.

She emphasised that her background should not define her future, adding that determination, consistency, and hard work played a key role in her academic success.

Her story has since resonated with many online users, who have praised her resilience and used it as a reminder of the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Watch a TikTok video of a group of fresh graduates here:

Source: YEN.com.gh