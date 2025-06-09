The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has outlined the areas it considers as examination malpractice hotspots.

The council has raised concerns over a surge in examination malpractice, with urgent calls for stricter oversight and collaboration among educational stakeholders.

Speaking at a stakeholders' forum, WAEC warn about the impact of the cheating on its credibility.

Daniel Nii Dodoo, Head of Humanities at WAEC's Test Division, said data from recent years point to a growing concentration of malpractices in certain regions.

"Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions had the highest number of candidates with malpractice cases —18,504 in 2023. These are critical areas requiring immediate attention, given their rising trend in malpractice involvement."

While emphasising that the regional data is not meant to stigmatise, WAEC insists it would inform targeted interventions and improve examination oversight in identified hotspots.

The Ashanti Region was also named as an area of growing concern.

The Council warned that the integrity of Ghana's education system is at stake, and that failure to curb the trend could result in long-term consequences, including international scepticism over the authenticity of Ghanaian academic credentials.

WAEC is now calling for enhanced cooperation from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, school heads, and local authorities to strengthen supervision and enforce strict compliance with examination regulations.

The Council insists that immediate and collaborative actions are necessary to restore public confidence.

