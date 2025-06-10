The Mortuary Association of Ghana (MOWAG) reports a significant rise in the number of bodies received in morgues nationwide since the GRNMA strike

MOWAG attributes the increase in deaths to the withdrawal of critical healthcare services, leaving many patients without timely medical attention

General Secretary Richard Kofi Jordan called the surge in mortalities unprecedented and warned of the strain it is placing on mortuary facilities across the country

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has raised serious concerns over a growing number of casualties linked to the ongoing strike action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied health professionals.

In an interview on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, MOWAG described the situation in various morgues across the country as deeply alarming.

They cited an increase in the number of bodies received since the industrial action began on June 3, 2025.

According to the Association, many of the deceased are believed to have lost their lives due to the lack of access to timely medical care, following the withdrawal of services by nurses and midwives nationwide.

The GRNMA declared an indefinite strike last week in protest of the government's failure to address longstanding concerns about poor working conditions, including inadequate allowances, risk benefits, and lack of rural posting support.

General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan, described the influx of bodies as unprecedented.

Watch the video of the MOWAG secretary speaking on the impact of the strike on them:

