Achimota School is through to the semifinal of the National Science and Maths Quiz after a victory over Keta Senior High Technical School

Achimota School also overcame Koforidua Senior High Technical School in a comfortable quarterfinal contest

Achimota School is chasing a third national title after previous National Science and Maths Quiz victories in 1998 and 2004

Achimota School avenged its 2024 quarterfinal defeat to Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), defeating them convincingly to secure a place in the semifinals of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Achimota ended the contest with 50 points to Keta’s 34, while Koforidua Senior High Technical School, the third contestant, finished with 31 points.

Keta, the 2025 Volta-Oti Zonal champions and two-time national finalists, struggled to keep up after Round Two as Achimota steadily widened the gap with sharp answers and a perfect 10 out of 10 score in the Problem of the Day.

Achimota took an early lead in Round One with 20 points, followed closely by Koforidua Secondary Technical with 18 points, while Keta SHTS managed 11 points. The contest tightened in Round Two as Achimota maintained a narrow edge with 27 points, ahead of Koforidua’s 25 and Keta’s 10.

During the Problem of the Day, Achimota scored 10 out of 10, while Keta earned 8, and Koforidua earned just 1 point.

By the end of Round Four, Achimota had extended its lead to 47 points, leaving Keta and Koforidua at 28 and 27 points respectively, before sealing the victory at 50 points against Keta’s 34 and Koforidua’s 31.

The victory keeps Achimota’s dream alive for a third national title after previous victories in 1998 and 2004.

Achimota will next face St. Peter’s SHS and Opoku Ware School in the semifinals scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025.

