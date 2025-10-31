Mfantsipim School won the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final contest between Adisadel College and Prempeh

The contest, which was to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, was postponed to Friday, October 31, 2025

Social media users congratulated Botwe for the win and encouraged the other schools to prepare better in subsequent years

Mfantsipim School, the defending champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), won their quarter-final contest against Adisadel College and Prempeh on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The contest came off after it was postponed from its initial date, Thursday, October 30, 2025.

At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim won with 64 points while Adisadel College and Prempeh College both scored 40 points.

The clash, which was described as the “battle of giants,” lived up to the hype. It was filled with cheers, gasps, and tense moments that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

From the ring of the first bell to commence the contest, Mfantsipim School showed that they came to win. However, the two other schools also showed their determination to secure victory.

By the second round, Mfatsipim showed more determination. Even though Mfantsipim was leading by the final round, the contestants from the school did well to cement their victory with more points.

Reactions to Mfantsipim NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media after Mfantsipim won its quarter-final contest. Some congratulated them while others simply teased Adisadel College and Prempeh College. Read them below:

George Quaye said:

"Last year, you were kicked out by Apam! I mean Apam oooo. Apam! Not even the fishermen or the equally useless Madina Market blue boys! And you have the effrontery to think you could face THE SCHOOL? Like how? Adisco paaaaaa! Smh."

@asuming_abraham wrote:

"I don't like the fact that people are trolling Prempeh and Adisadel. The 40 points they had are better than the two winners of yesterday's contest. It means that Mfantsipim are really good and has shown outstanding and winning performance. Let's give Mfantsipim the credit."

@Pro_designer_ said:

"Mfantsipim is winning, you can’t tell me otherwise, see gaaaaabbb 😂."

George Quaye wrote:

"Congratulations, Prempeh College! You try, but Panyin de Panyin! We will forever be your makers"

@coronationghana said:

"The reigning Champions are not backing down! Congratulations to @Mfantsipim School."

@dr_flipp wrote:

"One of the best decisions I made in my life was to go to Mfantsipim School!! WHERE WE WERE MADE MEN!!🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤."

@nseyram said:

"Dwen Hw3 Kan ❤️❤️❤️."

