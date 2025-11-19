The education minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced some upcoming employment of teachers

His announcement came after a protest by the Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers from the Colleges of Education

The group said its members had not been posted despite passing the Teacher Licensure Examination

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that the government plans to employ 6,100 teachers who graduated in 2023.

This update was in response to the protests by unposted teachers on November 19.

Iddrisu assured that resolving issues concerning unposted teachers is a key government priority, and steps are already underway to place them in schools.

"To respond to them, the Cabinet gave approval for us to recruit some 6100 more teachers, and therefore that category of teachers would belong to the 2023 cohort, and are adequately captured."

The Minister further urged the protesting teachers to return to their offices for verification processes.

About the teachers protest for posting

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers from the Colleges of Education demonstrated to demand postings after multiple appeals to the government.

The group, comprising the 2022 and 2023 backlog, said its members had not been posted despite passing the Teacher Licensure Examination and completing national service.

The protest began at Tema Station in Accra and moved to the Jubilee House, where the group would petition the presidency.

Source: YEN.com.gh