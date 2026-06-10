Popular Ghanaian TikToker Fante Comedy was spotted at a public event at Legon after reports of his rearrest emerged online

The content creator had been previously detained for allegedly mocking helicopter crash victims during a viral TikTok live session

National security operatives reportedly took him into custody again at the police CID headquarters shortly after a court discharged him

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Fante Comedy, whose real name is Prince Ofori, has stirred massive conversations online after being spotted at a public event at Legon despite recent reports of his rearrest.

GH TikToker Fante Comedy’s public appearance at Legon has sparked debate following reports of his re-arrest on June 9, 2026. Image credit: Daily Guide, Dadzie TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

The content creator attended the gathering shortly after news broke that security agencies had taken him back into custody.

The comedian initially ran into trouble with the law after a viral TikTok live session where he and other creators allegedly mocked victims of a tragic helicopter crash.

The state company and police authorities detained him over the broadcast, which also reportedly contained threats against President John Mahama and other state officials.

Fante Comedy reportedly rearrested

On June 9, 2026, a member of the New Patriotic Party, Awal Mohammed, shared updates claiming that the police rearrested Fante Comedy and his colleague AY.

According to his statement, the security operatives intercepted the duo immediately after the Accra Circuit Court discharged them.

The operatives reportedly transported the two content creators straight to the Police CID Headquarters at Ridge in Accra to face fresh charges.

Awal Mohammed expressed disgust at the development, framing it as a direct violation of the duo's human rights.

While the police are yet to officially comment on the current legal status of the activists, the video of Fante Comedy at Legon has caused a serious debate online.

Many users are questioning how he managed to attend the event after being taken to the CID headquarters.

The TikTok video below shows the embatled TikToker Fante Comedy at a public event in Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh