Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter, Mildred, married Richard Thompson at the SDA Church in Labone, Accra

Mildred and her husband excited guests with their lively dance moves at the wedding reception

Videos from the celebration have drawn attention online, with many admiring the couple’s joy and chemistry

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The wedding of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter, Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I, continues to attract attention online after videos from the reception surfaced.

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter and husband celebrate love with joyful dances. Image credit: kekeplux

Source: TikTok

The beautiful ceremony saw Mildred tie the knot with Richard Thompson in the presence of family members, friends, traditional leaders, and prominent personalities.

While the church service was filled with emotional moments, the couple's lively performance on the dance floor was one of the standout highlights of the day.

Guests at the reception were treated to an evening of music, celebration, and unforgettable moments as the newlyweds showed just how excited they were to begin their journey together.

Vanderpuije's daughter lights up wedding reception

Videos making the rounds online showed Mildred and her husband enjoying themselves on the dance floor as guests cheered and applauded.

Watch the TikTok video of their wedding dance below:

The couple appeared full of joy as they danced to several songs during the reception. Their smiles and energy quickly became a talking point among guests and social media users who watched clips from the event.

At different moments, the newlyweds were seen sharing special dances together, creating memorable scenes that reflected the happiness surrounding their union.

Vanderpuije's daughter enjoys special moment

For many guests, the dance floor moments captured the true spirit of the occasion.

Mildred and Richard looked comfortable in each other's company as they danced and interacted with loved ones throughout the celebration. Their excitement was evident as they embraced every moment of their wedding reception.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Several attendees joined them on the dance floor, adding to the festive atmosphere and making the celebration even more colourful.

The joyful scenes have since generated positive reactions online, with many people admiring the couple's chemistry and happiness.

Who is Alfred Oko Vanderpuije?

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije is a Ghanaian politician and public servant best known for serving as the Mayor of Accra from 2009 to 2017 under the administration of late President John Evans Atta Mills and later John Dramani Mahama.

He is currently the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Before entering frontline politics, Vanderpuije worked in education and public administration.

During his time as Mayor, he became widely known for city sanitation campaigns, decongestion efforts, and infrastructure improvements in Accra.

Lordina Mahama's niece, Stephanie, marries her sweetheart, Obi, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. Image credit: PiesieEsther

Source: Instagram

Lordina Mahama attends her niece's wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh First Lady Lordina Mahama attended the traditional wedding ceremony of her niece Stephanie, who married her sweetheart Obi on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The private yet classy ceremony saw Lordina Mahama dressed in a beautiful kente cloth, looking radiant and visibly elated for the newlyweds.

Gospel singer Piesie Esther ministered at the ceremony and expressed deep gratitude for the honour of serving the family on the special occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh