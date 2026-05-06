A female teacher documented the moment she and her students travelled by canoe to reach their BECE examination centre

The students were spotted paddling the boat from Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome to New Bakpa without wearing any life jackets

The video surfaced on social media as the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination entered its third day of testing

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A female teacher has shared a video showing the difficult journey her students must take to sit for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Female teacher and students paddle canoe to BECE exam centre without enough life jackets to protect them against any accident. Image credit: Dek360Ghana/X, Peace FM

Source: UGC

In the video spotted by Legit.ng, the students were seen on the water, paddling a canoe from Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome to New Bakpa.

Despite the risks associated with water transportation, the students were captured without any life jackets or safety gear as they commuted to their centre.

The teacher, who was on board the canoe with the teenagers, used the opportunity to ask for prayers and support for her candidates.

Sharing the footage on the Dek369Ghana platform on X, the teacher captioned the moment:

"How I convey my Form 3 students to the exam centre. wish us well."

The video has drawn attention to the lengths students in rural communities go to just to access education and participate in national exams.

The 2026 BECE, which is currently in its third day, remains a critical milestone for the students as they seek to progress to senior high schools.

Watch the X video below.

BECE candidates charged to cook for invigilators

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former Member of Parliament for Agona West has alleged that some candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are being compelled to pay as much as GH¢2,500 to cater for invigilators and supervisors at certain centres.

According to the former legislator for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, the practice is placing an undue financial burden on students and their families, raising fresh concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

Source: YEN.com.gh