BECE Candidates Reportedly Charged GH¢2,500 to Cook for Invigilators

A former Agona West MP, Cynthia Morrison, has alleged that some BECE candidates are being charged up to GH¢2,500 to cater for invigilators

She warned that the practice places an unfair financial burden on students and risks undermining the integrity of the examination process

She has therefore called on the Ghana Education Service to investigate and take immediate action to stop the alleged extortion

A former Member of Parliament for Agona West has alleged that some candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are being compelled to pay as much as GH¢2,500 to cater for invigilators and supervisors at certain centres.

According to the former legislator for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, the practice is placing an undue financial burden on students and their families, raising fresh concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

Cynthia Morrison, the former MP for Agona West, alleges that BECE candidates are being charged GH¢2,500 to cook for invigilators. Photo credit: GES & Cynthia Morrison/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In a report by GhanaWeb, Cynthia Morrison claimed that candidates are allegedly being asked to contribute money to cook meals for invigilators and also make payments to supervisors overseeing the exams.

She described the situation as troubling, warning that such demands could undermine fairness and equal access to education.

Ex-MP and minister call for GES intervention

The former MP, who served as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, further alleged that some other schools are charging the BECE candidates between GH¢1,500 and GH¢2,000 for similar purposes.

She also called on relevant authorities, particularly the Ghana Education Service (GES), to investigate the allegations and take swift action to halt the practice.

She stressed that examinations should be conducted in a transparent and ethical manner, without imposing additional costs on candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh